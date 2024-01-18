FirstRand asset manager unit ready for takeoff
Ashburton Investments muscles up with more senior appointments
18 January 2024 - 05:00
Ashburton Investments, the asset management arm of FirstRand, has set its sights on growing its equity, multi-asset and fixed income capabilities, making senior appointments as it readies itself to compete with big players in the sector.
Ashburton has R140bn assets under management, making it one of the smaller players...
