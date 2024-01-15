South Africans with crypto assets near 10% mark
Financial watchdog’s study reveals Cape Town has the lion’s share of crypto firms’ head offices
15 January 2024 - 21:35
Nearly 10% of South Africans — 5.8-million people — own crypto assets, with Cape Town having emerged as the preferred base for entrepreneurs in the sector, data from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) shows.
“Retail customers use crypto assets for transacting and speculation/investment but were — until now — largely unprotected, often investing in products without understanding the risks and complexities of the instruments,” according to the FSCA...
