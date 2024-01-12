EDITORIAL: Game-changer for crypto investors
US approval of bitcoin exchange-traded funds opens the door for more institutional and retail investors
Bitcoin, the world’s most popular and controversial cryptocurrency, has reached a new milestone (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/markets/2024-01-11-us-sec-approves-bitcoin-etfs-in-boost-for-crypto-market/). The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the first bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), allowing investors to buy and sell shares that track the price of bitcoin without having to own or store the digital asset themselves.
This is a game-changer for the crypto market, as it lowers the barriers to entry and increases the liquidity and transparency of bitcoin trading. It also signals a shift in the regulatory stance towards cryptocurrencies, which have long been viewed with suspicion and scepticism by authorities and traditional financial institutions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.