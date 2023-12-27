Emigration, flight of skills a grave concern, says Coronation
Visa bottlenecks also seen as impediment to growth
27 December 2023 - 08:58
Coronation, one of SA’s largest asset managers with more than R600bn in assets under management, has flagged visa bottlenecks and emigration are some of the impediments to growth facing the country.
The asset manager’s chair, Alexandra Watson, in a letter to shareholders published in the company’s annual report, said some of the impediments to growth include SA’s education system, government finances and emigration of skilled people...
