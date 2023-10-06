Critical skills shortage in financial services sector sparks ‘war for talent’
MMH flags struggle to attract and retain actuarial, IT and technical talent
06 October 2023 - 05:00
Momentum Metropolitan Holdings (MMH), one of SA’s largest financial services conglomerates, has flagged a lack of critical skills in the industry, partly due to emigration, as one of the risks facing the group and one that has necessitated a "war for talent" in the sector.
The R28bn company said in its latest annual report it is engaged in a war for talent, particularly attracting and retaining actuaries, IT and technical skills...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.