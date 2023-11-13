Absa to buy HSBC’s Mauritian assets
Absa says imminent deal reinforces bank’s commitment to expanding as a role player in the country’s economy
13 November 2023 - 19:13
Banking group Absa is on the verge of buying the Mauritian assets of Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) for an undisclosed amount, pending regulatory approval, as part of its strategy to grow its retail and business banking offering in the country.
Absa group CEO Arrie Rautenbach said the imminent deal reinforces Absa Mauritius’s commitment to expanding as an influential role player in the Mauritian economy...
