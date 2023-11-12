SA banking bodies partner with Hawks to fight financial crime
Forensic analysis centre is part of the country’s efforts at dealing with deficiencies that led to its greylisting by the FATF
12 November 2023 - 19:30
The Banking Association SA (Basa) and the SA Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric) have collaborated with the Hawks to open a forensic analysis centre to boost SA’s capacity to investigate and prosecute financial crimes.
The centre, established on November 2, provides advanced training for 40 senior investigators in essential financial forensic analysis skills, to allow them to more efficiently retrieve and analyse digital data...
