A ransomware attack on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) disrupted some trades in the US treasury market on Thursday, the treasury department said.
In ransomware attacks, hackers encrypt an organisation’s systems and demand ransom payments in exchange for unlocking them. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.
The Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday that the US Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) told members that ICBC had been hit by ransomware that disrupted the US treasury market by preventing it from settling trades on behalf of other market players.
“We are aware of the cybersecurity issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector participants, in addition to federal regulators. We continue to monitor the situation,” a treasury spokesperson said in a response to a question about the FT report.
ICBC, China’s largest commercial lender by assets, was beginning to restore services as of Thursday afternoon, the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the ransomware attack, which paralyses computer systems unless a payment is made.
The SIFMA and ICBC were not immediately available to comment to on the reported incident.
Ransomware attack on ICBC hits US treasury market trades
The Chinese bank says it is working on restoring services after hack disrupts market
A ransomware attack on Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) disrupted some trades in the US treasury market on Thursday, the treasury department said.
In ransomware attacks, hackers encrypt an organisation’s systems and demand ransom payments in exchange for unlocking them. It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.
The Financial Times reported earlier on Thursday that the US Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) told members that ICBC had been hit by ransomware that disrupted the US treasury market by preventing it from settling trades on behalf of other market players.
“We are aware of the cybersecurity issue and are in regular contact with key financial sector participants, in addition to federal regulators. We continue to monitor the situation,” a treasury spokesperson said in a response to a question about the FT report.
ICBC, China’s largest commercial lender by assets, was beginning to restore services as of Thursday afternoon, the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the ransomware attack, which paralyses computer systems unless a payment is made.
The SIFMA and ICBC were not immediately available to comment to on the reported incident.
Reuters
Alliance of 40 countries vows never to pay ransom to cyber crooks
Cyber threats in SA skyrocket in the first half of 2023, reports shows
Institutionalising cyberattack mitigation strategies to safeguard SA’s energy sector
PODCAST | Effective cybersecurity strategies for organisations
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.