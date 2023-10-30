Grindrod Bank faces R100m lawsuit over alleged failure to report fraud
Liquidators of Nat Industries and Finance Factors accuse the lender of having turned a blind eye to a crime that caused further losses to victims
30 October 2023 - 05:00
Grindrod Bank is facing a R100m lawsuit from a company that was defrauded by an entity called Nat Industries, in a case that will go far in determining the legal liability of companies that become aware of fraudulent activities and fail to report them to law enforcement.
Durban-based Nat Industries, which, according to its website, specialised in payroll administration and payroll financing and human resources, defrauded Grindrod Bank of R8.2m in 2017. This was after it sold its outstanding invoices to the bank in exchange for upfront cash...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.