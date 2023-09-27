Insurers brace for claims avalanche after destructive Western Cape storms
Santam deploys rapid-response teams to the province, with the wine-rich area of Franschhoek especially affected
27 September 2023 - 05:00
SA’s largest short-term insurer, Santam, has deployed rapid-response teams to the storm-ravaged Western Cape, bracing itself for a high number of claims, particularly in the wine-rich area of Franschhoek.
This comes as heavy downpours across large parts of the Western Cape wreaked havoc over the long weekend with several rivers breaking their banks, causing flood-related damage while landslides and rockfalls forced the closure of all major roads leading into Cape Town...
