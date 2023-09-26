TOM EATON: Climate crisis whips up a deluge of insurance issues
26 September 2023 - 05:00
This, it turns out, is how the world ends. Not with a bang or a whimper, but with an email from your insurance company.
If I’m honest, I feel slightly betrayed. Hollywood assured me that our future crises would be sudden and elemental rather than slow and bureaucratic; that middle-class, urban life would go on more or less as it is now until the fire and water and tornadoes arrived and we all jumped in our cars to form the great honking traffic jam that happens in the middle of the first act. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.