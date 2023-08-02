Outsurance sets sights on Irish market expansion
The insurer eyes long-term growth in Ireland, targeting a strategic fit for its direct distribution model
02 August 2023 - 09:52
Insurer Outsurance is aiming to enter the Irish market in the latter stages of its 2024 financial year, if all goes according to plan.
The company, valued at about R59.6bn on the JSE, said in a voluntary update and trading statement for the year to end-June that an authorisation process is under way for the move and, if successful, Outsurance will try to enter the Ireland market, which it believes “represents an exciting opportunity for diversified long-term growth”...
