Strong growth signals for Remgro’s fibreoptic interests

Vumatel holds the key to unlocking value in the lower-income market

26 March 2023 - 17:30 Marc Hasenfuss

Investment behemoth Remgro continues to see encouraging growth from its 57% holding in unlisted Community Investment Venture Holdings (CIVH), which houses vibrant fibreoptic businesses Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA).

Half-year to end-December results released last week show CIVH, with a value of R13.5bn, as by far Remgro’s largest unlisted investment and its third-biggest investment overall behind JSE-listed private hospitals group Mediclinic International (R33.3bn) and Outsurance (R14.8bn)...

