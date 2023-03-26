Business

Rampant car theft pushes up insurance costs

Claims for household or business damage from load-shedding also put pressure on insurance companies

BL Premium
26 March 2023 - 07:49

Increased theft of high-value vehicles has pushed up the cost of insurance and rising living costs have forced the middle class to hang on to their cars for longer than usual, Outsurance CEO Marthinus Visser said this week.

Speaking to Business Times after the release of the company’s financial results for the six months ended December, Visser said he was concerned about the impact of crime on claims...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.