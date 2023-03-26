The Reserve Bank is expected to lift the repo rate 25bp, raising the likelihood of forced home sales by stressed mortgage clients.
Increased theft of high-value vehicles has pushed up the cost of insurance and rising living costs have forced the middle class to hang on to their cars for longer than usual, Outsurance CEO Marthinus Visser said this week.
Speaking to Business Times after the release of the company’s financial results for the six months ended December, Visser said he was concerned about the impact of crime on claims...
Rampant car theft pushes up insurance costs
Claims for household or business damage from load-shedding also put pressure on insurance companies
