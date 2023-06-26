Primeserv expects jump in full-year earnings

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
ANC should reject the opinionated, holier-than-thou, vain leaders and cadres within their party
More than 55,000 samples in the queue is still far too high, says police spokesperson
Registered voters will have a chance to cast their ballots in 10 municipal wards in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and the Western Cape
The group experienced challenging trading conditions during the financial year ended March
But the Bank has indicated that its recent decisions would not have been any different based on the newer version
A problem is that deals are negotiated on paper, and when it comes to actually merging entities, cracks quickly start to show
SA among states considering use of common standards for firms to report greenhouse gas emissions to curb misleading climate claims
England won't change their attacking style of play in the second Ashes Test against Australia despite falling just short in a thriller at Edgbaston.
It's a convincing package if you can live with the fuel thirst
Primeserv, the listed staffing solutions specialist, has advised shareholders to expect improved earnings when it publishes its full-year results at the end of June.
The Johannesburg-headquartered company, which listed on the JSE in 1998, said it expects to report earnings of 22.7c-24.2c per share for the year to end-March 2023. That compares to earnings per share of 18.36c for the year to end-March 2022. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Primeserv expects jump in full-year earnings
Earnings and headline earnings per share for the year to end-March 2023 to rise 24%-32%
Primeserv, the listed staffing solutions specialist, has advised shareholders to expect improved earnings when it publishes its full-year results at the end of June.
The Johannesburg-headquartered company, which listed on the JSE in 1998, said it expects to report earnings of 22.7c-24.2c per share for the year to end-March 2023. That compares to earnings per share of 18.36c for the year to end-March 2022. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.