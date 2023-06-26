Companies / Financial Services

Primeserv expects jump in full-year earnings

Earnings and headline earnings per share for the year to end-March 2023 to rise 24%-32%

26 June 2023 - 18:18 Garth Theunissen

Primeserv, the listed staffing solutions specialist, has advised shareholders to expect improved earnings when it publishes its full-year results at the end of June. 

The Johannesburg-headquartered company, which listed on the JSE in 1998, said it expects to report earnings of 22.7c-24.2c per share for the year to end-March 2023. That compares to earnings per share of 18.36c for the year to end-March 2022. ..

