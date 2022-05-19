Can the JSE be saved?
The JSE has had a torrid time of things, dropping from about 800 listings in the late 1990s to just 314 today. And some believe that number could drop as low as 100 within five years. The bourse is now on a mission to retain existing counters while attracting new ones. But is it too late to turn the ship?
19 May 2022 - 05:00
The JSE is at a crossroads. Does it roll down into a smaller market for mainly big institutional investors, or expand its universe to cater for entrepreneurs and retail investors alike?
It seems the latter option, which is essential for a growing and vibrant economy, is being pursued. But it won’t be an easy sell. The JSE, still plagued by a persistent and worrying flow of mainly small- and mid-cap company delistings, is now embarking on a crucial mission to attract new listings and retain existing counters...
