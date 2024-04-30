Anglo ‘may need to break up regardless of BHP offer’
Approach, though spurned for now, only adds to pressing need for restructuring, analysts say
30 April 2024 - 15:14
UPDATED 01 May 2024 - 22:50
Anglo American may come under pressure to hive off assets even if BHP’s proposed takeover fails, with the approach by the “Big Australian” firing up debate on how best to unlock value for shareholders.
Anglo said on Tuesday it was working “at pace” to simplify its portfolio after announcing a review of all its assets in February when it reported a 94% plunge in annual profit and substantial writedowns at its diamond and nickel operations...
