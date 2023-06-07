Companies / Financial Services

Discovery Life pays out R11bn to clients in 2022

Company data shows the mortality risk from Covid-19 is trending lower though the longer-term impact is expected to persist

07 June 2023 - 14:05 Garth Theunissen

Discovery Life paid out a total of R11bn to clients in 2022 in claims linked to uncertain, life-altering events and shared-value benefits, according to the group’s annual claims review. 

The payouts comprised R9.1bn in individual life and group life claims and  R1.9bn in PayBack and Cash Conversion payments. The lingering, residual effect of the Covid-19 pandemic was also evident in Discovery Life’s increased claims for living benefits such as severe illness, capital disability and income protection when compared with 2021. ..

