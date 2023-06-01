National / Health

Covid-19 sent death rates soaring to historic high in 2021, says Discovery

The findings are in line with the Medical Research Council and UCT’s analysis of death records

BL Premium
01 June 2023 - 21:57

Covid-19 was the leading cause of death among Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) members in 2021 and led to the highest mortality rate it has ever recorded, it said Thursday.

DHMS is SA’s biggest open medical scheme and is administered by Discovery Health, a subsidiary of JSE-listed health and life insurer Discovery. It has over 2.8-million beneficiaries, representing just under a third of SA’s medical scheme market...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.