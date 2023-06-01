Business Day TV speaks to the head of global private equity portfolios at Schroders Capital, Benjamin Alt
Just 9% of SMEs have obtained funding from private sources, and the majority of that was for businesses older than five years, according to McKinsey
Rail line from Northern Cape to Saldanha is the lifeblood of the iron ore industry
The former Free State premier will exhaust all avenues available to him internally before taking the fight outside the ANC, sources close to him say
The court found the mandatory rule is unlawful as it goes beyond the powers bestowed on Irba by the Auditing Profession Act
Business Day TV talks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
The bill still faces some opposition, but Senate leaders commit to passing it with days left to avert default
World No 1 Swiatek looking to lift Suzanne Lenglen Cup for the third time in four years
Total new-vehicle sales of 218,869 units are 3.0% higher than the same period last year
Covid-19 was the leading cause of death among Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) members in 2021 and led to the highest mortality rate it has ever recorded, it said Thursday.
DHMS is SA’s biggest open medical scheme and is administered by Discovery Health, a subsidiary of JSE-listed health and life insurer Discovery. It has over 2.8-million beneficiaries, representing just under a third of SA’s medical scheme market...
Covid-19 sent death rates soaring to historic high in 2021, says Discovery
The findings are in line with the Medical Research Council and UCT’s analysis of death records
