SA’s key industry association for medical specialists says it does not support the National Health Insurance Bill (NHI), describing it as financially unviable and at odds with the rights of people to choose how and where they obtain healthcare.
The SA Private Practitioners Forum (SAPPF) has also raised concerns about the sustainability of the private healthcare sector if, as the bill proposes, the role of medical schemes is sharply curtailed...
Medical specialists reject SA’s NHI Bill
The SAPPF says the NHI Bill’s purchasing model would have an immeasurably negative effect on the fiscus
