NHI will make things worse for SA, warns BLSA

National Health Insurance Bill is expected to be passed in parliament within weeks

05 June 2023 - 18:00 Tamar Kahn

The government’s plan for universal health coverage as it is set out in the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill will leave people worse off and deter globally mobile professionals from working in SA, Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso warned on Monday

The NHI Bill was approved by parliament’s portfolio committee on health last month and is expected to be passed by the National Assembly within the next few weeks...

