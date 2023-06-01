Companies / Financial Services

SCA sets aside Irba’s mandatory audit firm rotation rule

The court found the mandatory audit firm rotation rule is unlawful as it goes beyond the powers bestowed on Irba by the Auditing Profession Act

BL Premium
01 June 2023 - 13:43 Garth Theunissen

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has set aside a rule by SA’s audit industry body requiring listed and public interest entities to rotate their auditors every 10 years.

The May 31 ruling by the SCA found that the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) did not have the power to force audit firm rotation as per the Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation Rule (MAFR) it introduced in June 2017, and which was to come into effect from April 1 2023...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.