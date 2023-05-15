National

SCA doubles jail time for ‘serial murderer’ who was a teen when offences committed

The court sentenced two killers to 12 and 15 years, but the NPA appealed and sought harsher sentences

15 May 2023 - 20:32 Tauriq Moosa

A man who was convicted as a teenager “displaying traits of a serial killer” had his sentence doubled to almost 25 years in prison by the Supreme Court Appeal (SCA).

The SCA found that though the crimes were “heinous”, involving “high levels of violence”, they were committed when he was still a minor and specific child sentencing laws apply. His co-accused, an adult at the time, had her sentence increased to life imprisonment...

