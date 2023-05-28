Rand recovers some ground after touching record lows on Thursday
Investors need to prepare for change as geopolitical concerns promote deglobalisation and reworking of supply chains
The container corridor linking Durban and Gauteng has been hit by a spike in cable theft recently resulting in significant delays in its train service
Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
Jeanette Marais takes helm in August, with Hillie Meyer retiring on September 30
Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike
The country’s longest-serving leader prevailed 52.1% to 47.9% in a runoff vote on Sunday
Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again
No matter where you look, besides being told to exercise regularly and quit vices, diet is always emphasised
An education provider has been ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to stop using a trademark that looks similar to another company’s, since this could “cause consumers to wrongly believe” a link exists between them. This constitutes trademark infringement and the infringing company has been restrained from using the logo.
iCollege Pty and Xpertease Skills Development are two companies providing education services. iCollege Pty provides skills-based training in international courses, with campuses around the country and online learning. It registered two trademarks which use the word “ICOLLEGE”...
Education company infringed trademark, SCA rules
High court’s dismissal of initial claim of infringement was wrong, appeal court says and orders infringing company to hand over its website
