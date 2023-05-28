National

Education company infringed trademark, SCA rules

High court’s dismissal of initial claim of infringement was wrong, appeal court says and orders infringing company to hand over its website

28 May 2023 - 18:46

An education provider has been ordered by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) to stop using a trademark that looks similar to another company’s, since this could “cause consumers to wrongly believe” a link exists between them. This constitutes trademark infringement and the infringing company has been restrained from using the logo.   

iCollege Pty and Xpertease Skills Development are two companies providing education services. iCollege Pty provides skills-based training in international courses, with campuses around the country and online learning. It registered two trademarks which use the word “ICOLLEGE”...

