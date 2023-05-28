Companies / Financial Services

PSG Konsult head honchos get bumper pay increases

CEO Francois Gouws and CFO Mike Smith were paid a combined R82.5m, 14% more than a year earlier

28 May 2023 - 18:54 Garth Theunissen

The two most senior executives at PSG Konsult enjoyed pay increases more than double the prevailing inflation rate in the company’s most recent financial year.

CEO Francois Gouws and CFO Mike Smith earned a combined R82.544m in the year to end-February, 14.43% higher than the previous year, according to the insurance and asset management group’s annual report published on Thursday. That compares with an average inflation rate of 7.06% over the review period...

