PSG Konsult head honchos get bumper pay increases

The pact between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to suspend the ceiling hurt the bullion’s appeal
A near-record amount was produced in April amid lower temperatures and the return of some gas-fired generation
The container corridor linking Durban and Gauteng has been hit by a spike in cable theft recently resulting in significant delays in its train service
Bheki Cele will release quarterly crime statistics, while MPs will hear about local government audits
Its governance board will also be overhauled after confidential drafts were shared and used to drum up business
Finance minister worries about this year’s tax take amid record electricity outages
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by John Loos, property economist at FNB, to discuss the state of SA’s property sector following the Reserve Bank’s latest rate hike
Debate emerges between countries aiming to limit production and the petrochemical industry favouring recycling
Flyhalf Crowley overshadowed Libbok, but the Cape is in love with the Stormers again
No matter where you look, besides being told to exercise regularly and quit vices, diet is always emphasised
The two most senior executives at PSG Konsult enjoyed pay increases more than double the prevailing inflation rate in the company’s most recent financial year.
CEO Francois Gouws and CFO Mike Smith earned a combined R82.544m in the year to end-February, 14.43% higher than the previous year, according to the insurance and asset management group’s annual report published on Thursday. That compares with an average inflation rate of 7.06% over the review period...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
PSG Konsult head honchos get bumper pay increases
CEO Francois Gouws and CFO Mike Smith were paid a combined R82.5m, 14% more than a year earlier
The two most senior executives at PSG Konsult enjoyed pay increases more than double the prevailing inflation rate in the company’s most recent financial year.
CEO Francois Gouws and CFO Mike Smith earned a combined R82.544m in the year to end-February, 14.43% higher than the previous year, according to the insurance and asset management group’s annual report published on Thursday. That compares with an average inflation rate of 7.06% over the review period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.