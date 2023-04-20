Money & Investing

PSG Konsult is eating its rivals’ lunch

The financial services company is hoovering up business from rivals — but its share price is far from cheap

20 April 2023 - 05:00 JACO VISSER

It’s no small feat to lure R13.3bn away from competitors in a market beset by economic woes of Ramaphosian proportions.

Yet this is exactly what PSG Konsult managed to do in 2022 — despite the precipitous drop in South Africa’s business and consumer mood...

