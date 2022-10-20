How PSG Konsult carved out its niche

Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Children who are exposed to the toxic heavy metal lead are more likely to commit violent crime and to get lower scores on intelligence tests as adults
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
The muted investment market environment isn’t much fun for PSG Konsult, but the company has still had strong premium growth in its largely commercial insurance unit.
It’s a saving grace for the PSG offshoot, as fellow investment managers in SA got whacked this year amid falling markets, and a local equity scene that is regarded as cheap (and getting cheaper)...
