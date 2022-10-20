×

Money & Investing

How PSG Konsult carved out its niche

The markets may have been a nightmare this year, but PSG Konsult is riding out the storm

20 October 2022 - 05:00 Jaco Visser

The muted investment market environment isn’t much fun for PSG Konsult, but the company has still had strong premium growth in its largely commercial insurance unit.

It’s a saving grace for the PSG offshoot, as fellow investment managers in SA got whacked this year amid falling markets, and a local equity scene that is regarded as cheap (and getting cheaper)...

