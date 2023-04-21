Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank flags 28% profit jump in first quarter of 2023

Africa’s biggest lender reported strong balance sheet growth in the first three months of 2023 though credit impairment charges also climbed

21 April 2023 - 11:29 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank said its attributable earnings rose by almost a third in the first quarter, which was faster than it expected though that profit rise was influenced by the transition to new global financial reporting standards.

Africa’s largest bank by assets said delivered attributable earnings of R10.2bn in the first three months of 2023 when measured on an IFRS17 basis, which are the newest International Financial Reporting Standards. That compares to attributable earnings of R7.4bn in the first quarter of 2022, though that figure was prepared on an IFRS4 basis which included a R517m negative treasury share adjustment...

