Standard Bank flags 28% profit jump in first quarter of 2023

Losses on Friday stabilised after news that the eurozone economic recovery gathered pace this month
Who you vote for, and why, determines your future, your children's prospects and the trajectory of your society
The government is working on a process to review the negative impact of unstable coalitions on service delivery, says deputy president Paul Mashatile.
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
The fishing company benefited from a rebound in stock levels, greater volumes and higher international prices
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Legislators want the bill to provide for amnesty for those denouncing same-sex relationships
She has defied all the odds, including predictions that she would never be a sportsperson
But in 2019 the Renault Megane RS Trophy R went 4 seconds faster than Honda. We explain the conflicting times
Standard Bank said its attributable earnings rose by almost a third in the first quarter, which was faster than it expected though that profit rise was influenced by the transition to new global financial reporting standards.
Africa’s largest bank by assets said delivered attributable earnings of R10.2bn in the first three months of 2023 when measured on an IFRS17 basis, which are the newest International Financial Reporting Standards. That compares to attributable earnings of R7.4bn in the first quarter of 2022, though that figure was prepared on an IFRS4 basis which included a R517m negative treasury share adjustment...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Standard Bank flags 28% profit jump in first quarter of 2023
Africa’s biggest lender reported strong balance sheet growth in the first three months of 2023 though credit impairment charges also climbed
Standard Bank said its attributable earnings rose by almost a third in the first quarter, which was faster than it expected though that profit rise was influenced by the transition to new global financial reporting standards.
Africa’s largest bank by assets said delivered attributable earnings of R10.2bn in the first three months of 2023 when measured on an IFRS17 basis, which are the newest International Financial Reporting Standards. That compares to attributable earnings of R7.4bn in the first quarter of 2022, though that figure was prepared on an IFRS4 basis which included a R517m negative treasury share adjustment...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.