Capitec slumps after impairments rise 80%

Total net credit impairment charges on gross loans and advances climbed to R6.33bn in the year to end-February 2023

18 April 2023 - 08:27 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 18 April 2023 - 10:46

Capitec’s share price slumped after it reported a near doubling in impairment charges in its latest financial results even though profit continued to track upwards at the lender that now banks about a third of SA’s population.

The group’s share price dropped 6.5% to R1,636.17 as of 10.07am local time after it reported an 80% surge in total net credit impairment charges on its gross loans and advances, which climbed to R6.33bn in the year to end-February 2023, up from R3.51bn the previous year. That offset the 12% growth in income from operations, which rose to R30.31bn, up from R26.96bn the previous year...

