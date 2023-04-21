FNB student loans jump 140% as education costs rise

The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
Minister says SA will raise the issue at the next World Trade Organisation conference
Former Eskom CEO will elaborate on corruption claims in a remote session with MPs
Rising interest rates and a constrained consumer are lowering discretionary spend
Stats SA will on Wednesday publish the producer price index for March
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Elder told The Hill in a 2019 interview: ‘The idea that there's systemic racism against black people is a lie’
Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
FNB says it is seeing increased demand for student loans as consumers struggle with the rising cost of living.
The retail banking arm of JSE-listed FirstRand said it disbursed R39.7m in student loans to customers in the six months to end-December 2022, a 140% increase from the R16.54m disbursed in the corresponding period the previous year. The average loan value over that time frame also increased from just less than R80,000 to nearly R90,000...
