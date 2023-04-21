Companies / Financial Services

FNB student loans jump 140% as education costs rise

21 April 2023 - 09:09 Garth Theunissen

FNB says it is seeing increased demand for student loans as consumers struggle with the rising cost of living.

The retail banking arm of JSE-listed FirstRand said it disbursed R39.7m in student loans to customers in the six months to end-December 2022, a 140% increase from the R16.54m disbursed in the corresponding period the previous year. The average loan value over that time frame also increased from just less than R80,000 to nearly R90,000...

