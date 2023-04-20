Capitec CEO takes 33% pay cut, but still rakes in R62m

Timing of the orders suggests they came from abroad, says Sasfin Wealth’s David Shapiro
Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie took an effective 33% pay cut during the bank’s past financial year but still raked in more money over the 12-month period than most South Africans will make in their entire lifetimes.
The head of SA’s largest retail bank by customer numbers earned R62.09m during Capitec’s financial year to end-February, according to remuneration details contained in the group’s 2023 integrated annual report. That amount comprised guaranteed pay of R16m, benefits of R920,000, short-term incentives of R5.43m and long-term incentives of R39.74m...
