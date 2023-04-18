Companies / Financial Services

Bank Zero targets 100,000 customers with iKhokha tie-up

Bank Zero has partnered with fintech company iKhokha to provide business customers with a point-of-sale device at zero monthly rental fee

18 April 2023 - 06:00 Garth Theunissen

Bank Zero, the mobile only app-based bank backed by former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan, has partnered with fintech player iKhokha to provide business customers with a point-of-sale device that comes with no monthly rental fees.

The iKhokha card machines will seamlessly integrate with Bank Zero’s zero-fee bank accounts for private companies, close corporations and sole proprietors with clients only liable for the upfront cost of the device, which ranges from R399 for the most basic offering to R1,499 for the flagship version. Jordaan told Business Day the partnership will help Bank Zero reach its goal of 100,000 customers in the next 24 months...

