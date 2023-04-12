Europe’s Stoxx 50 hits its highest level since 2001, with markets expecting key inflation figures to indicate when the Fed will end its aggressive rate hikes
Former president Thabo Mbeki’s recent criticisms of the ANC are spot on as the ruling party ignores pleas for accountability and transparency
The Tshwane metro is not looking at replacing the broken pylons with latticework pylons as those could take three to four months to build
ActionSA’s Funzi Ngobeni says the party will submit a motion of no confidence in Thapelo Amad‚ labelling him a ‘puppet mayor’
Spate of CEO and CFO departures lays bare tension between executives and boards
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is seeking a bigger role in efforts to end the war in Ukraine
Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
Two techniques are being tested, with sensors used either in the car or on the railroad track
Standard Bank says the average cost of installing a solar power system in one’s home is about R170,000, highlighting the effect that Eskom’s inability to provide a stable electricity supply is having on consumers’ pockets.
The figure is based on the spending patterns of at least 250 consumers who used Standard Bank’s LookSee platform to buy solar power systems. However, the bank says the true number of customers opting for solar installations to cope with ongoing power cuts is probably far higher as not all of them use the online homeowner’s tool, which it launched in August 2021...
Average home solar installation costs R170,000, Standard Bank says
Bank says consumers typically extend their home loans to fund 80% of the cost, but warns that isn’t fiscally prudent
