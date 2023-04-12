Twenty-five areas still without power after Tshwane pylons fall over

Business Day TV talks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Wealth
About 25 areas are still without electricity in the Tshwane region after pylons collapsed at the weekend.
While the City of Tshwane managed to restore electricity to more suburbs on Tuesday, large parts of the city remained in the dark.
Utility services and regional services and co-ordination member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Themba Fosi said: “The City of Tshwane has made significant progress towards the restoration of power to residents in Pretoria East and North, with new areas being energised every few hours.”
The city was communicating regularly as the list of suburbs with electricity restored increased.
However, the damage to the Njala system was significant and while some areas are being returned to service, the scale of the damage meant other areas require pylons to be rebuilt before they can be energised.
“The city is working with internal teams and Eskom to restore electricity in a two-pronged approach.
“Internally we are working to backfeed [reroute] our power supply. Externally, we are working with Eskom to replace the electricity pylons that fell over.
“We are grateful as they have brought multiple teams including one from outside Gauteng to assist,” he said.
The scale of work already accomplished was significant, but he cautioned that in areas where power has been restored they may see possible trips as they balance the system to ensure the network can supply as many areas as possible.
“These are extreme circumstances and we need to work together to limit the load and likelihood of further problems. However, there are still serious challenges remaining.”
The main task was to replace the seven damaged pylons. He added they were not looking at replacing them with latticework pylons as those could take three to four months to build.
“Instead, we are looking to replace the seven pylons with two monopoles (for a total of 14 monopole pylons) and then restore the cables and go through the process of safely re-energising the network. We are still meeting Eskom and our suppliers to determine proper timelines, which depend on the speed at which work can be done,” he said.
Areas still affected by the outage:
