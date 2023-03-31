Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss
Given its reliability problems, can Tutuka ever be economic to run?
he court found the financial services company did not comply with its own policy to protect clients against cybercrime
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The banking group announced a new BBBEE deal that equates to about R11.2bn based on the group’s recently calculated market value
Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The central bank’s monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 140% from 150%
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
The main driver behind the decreases is lower international product prices
Absa has announced a new broad-based BEE (BBBEE) transaction that will boost the black ownership levels of the banking group to above the 25% threshold outlined in the Financial Sector Charter.
The deal, which is set to be implemented later in 2023 subject to shareholder approval, will see 7% of the banking group’s total shareholding allocated to structures that benefit black South Africans through a corporate social investment (CSI) trust, while Absa employees will benefit through a staff trust. That equates to about R11.2bn based on Absa’s recent market value, making the transaction one of the largest BBBEE deals in recent times...
Absa to boost black ownership above 25%
