Curator extends closure of Habib Overseas Bank

Curator Craig Du Plessis has extended the initial 72-hour precautionary closure of the bank, which was meant to prevent a run on deposits

30 March 2023 - 08:24 Garth Theunissen

Habib Overseas Bank, the local unit of a Pakistan-based lender that was placed under curatorship earlier this week, will remain closed until further notice.

Curator Craig Du Plessis informed staff, customers and other relevant stakeholders on Wednesday that the bank will remain closed until further notice, effectively extending the initial 72-hour precautionary closure meant to prevent a run on deposits...

