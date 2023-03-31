National

Al Jazeera fingers SA banks in laundering money for ‘gold mafia’

The Doha-based news group claims staff at Standard Bank, Absa and Sasfin were paid bribes to launder money for Zimbabwean gold smugglers

31 March 2023 - 11:00 Garth Theunissen

An explosive Al Jazeera investigation has alleged that staff at three SA banks have allegedly been aiding and abetting a global gold smuggling ring in money laundering in exchange for bribes.

The Doha-headquartered news organisation reported on Thursday that staff at Standard Bank, Absa and Sasfin were on the payroll of Mohamed Khan, a reported accomplice of cigarette magnate Simon Rudland, who is alleged to be the kingpin behind multiple Zimbabwean gold smuggling gangs. These gangs are said to smuggle gold into SA, the proceeds of which are allegedly laundered through Khan’s companies Salt Asset Management and PKSA before being transferred to offshore bank accounts...

