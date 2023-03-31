Al Jazeera fingers SA banks in laundering money for ‘gold mafia’

The contracts are set for 6% and 4% monthly drops, respectively, after hitting their lowest since 2021 earlier in March
The decrease in power outages is far from a harbinger of better times ahead
The president says it is estimated SA needs at least six months to demonstrate if the recent amendments adopted by parliament are effective
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s deputy editor and columnist, Natasha Marrian
The revival of the Chinese tech IPO train ends a year-long drought that set in after regulators pulled the plug on Ant’s record IPO
Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows net capital inflows increased to R23.5bn in the fourth quarter
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The central bank’s monetary policy committee reduced the rate to 140% from 150%
The Nigel-born youngster with a blade leg boasts 200m and 400m world records, and he’s not yet 18
The main driver behind the decreases is lower international product prices
An explosive Al Jazeera investigation has alleged that staff at three SA banks have allegedly been aiding and abetting a global gold smuggling ring in money laundering in exchange for bribes.
The Doha-headquartered news organisation reported on Thursday that staff at Standard Bank, Absa and Sasfin were on the payroll of Mohamed Khan, a reported accomplice of cigarette magnate Simon Rudland, who is alleged to be the kingpin behind multiple Zimbabwean gold smuggling gangs. These gangs are said to smuggle gold into SA, the proceeds of which are allegedly laundered through Khan’s companies Salt Asset Management and PKSA before being transferred to offshore bank accounts...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Al Jazeera fingers SA banks in laundering money for ‘gold mafia’
The Doha-based news group claims staff at Standard Bank, Absa and Sasfin were paid bribes to launder money for Zimbabwean gold smugglers
An explosive Al Jazeera investigation has alleged that staff at three SA banks have allegedly been aiding and abetting a global gold smuggling ring in money laundering in exchange for bribes.
The Doha-headquartered news organisation reported on Thursday that staff at Standard Bank, Absa and Sasfin were on the payroll of Mohamed Khan, a reported accomplice of cigarette magnate Simon Rudland, who is alleged to be the kingpin behind multiple Zimbabwean gold smuggling gangs. These gangs are said to smuggle gold into SA, the proceeds of which are allegedly laundered through Khan’s companies Salt Asset Management and PKSA before being transferred to offshore bank accounts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.