Ethos Private Equity has completed a deal that will see the local alternative investments firm’s buyout by New York-based TRG (The Rohatyn Group) with the result that it will effectively become the US firm’s Pan African arm.
In a statement on Monday Ethos and TRG announced the completion of the transaction announced in November 2022 for an undisclosed sum thanks to approval from local competition authorities, the Reserve Bank as well as shareholders, fund investors and partners in the business. Ethos CEO Stuart MacKenzie, who will become a partner on TRG’s global executive committee responsible for Africa, said the newly expanded group is now looking at launching additional “thematic private equity” covering the Pan African region, which will require additional capital raising...
Ethos Private Equity joins TRG as it eyes ‘thematic’ funds
Ethos will become the Pan African arm of US emerging market investor TRG and is considering thematic private equity funds on the continent
Ethos Private Equity has completed a deal that will see the local alternative investments firm’s buyout by New York-based TRG (The Rohatyn Group) with the result that it will effectively become the US firm’s Pan African arm.
In a statement on Monday Ethos and TRG announced the completion of the transaction announced in November 2022 for an undisclosed sum thanks to approval from local competition authorities, the Reserve Bank as well as shareholders, fund investors and partners in the business. Ethos CEO Stuart MacKenzie, who will become a partner on TRG's global executive committee responsible for Africa, said the newly expanded group is now looking at launching additional "thematic private equity" covering the Pan African region, which will require additional capital raising...
