PODCAST | Rising government debt: Should we be worried?

Markets still believe the US Fed will hike rates 25 basis points next week despite the stress in the US banking system
One of the greatest challenges is that we cannot always simply put ‘planet’ before ‘people’
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Tenants in the industrial sector, particularly in manufacturing, are under enormous pressure with the ongoing electricity supply issues
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Proposed recommendations include subsidies for first-time parents, but experts suggest policies focused on gender equality would have more impact
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The battery-powered 5 Series is expected to have serious horsepower when it is launched in October
Levels of government debt, both locally and globally, have steadily increased over the past decade, jumping substantially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The latest data shows that SA is sitting at a 67.40% debt-to-GDP ratio, while the US is at 129%.
Now that interest rates are increasing to combat higher inflation, the cost to cover these debts is also rising. This makes it increasingly difficult to see where governments will get the revenue to pay off these debts and to invest for future growth.
In this podcast, hosted by Mudiwa Gavaza, deputy editor of Business Day and Financial Mail, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, explains why these debt levels are a concern for PSG Wealth and discusses the risks associated with debt.
This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
PODCAST | Rising government debt: Should we be worried?
PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, discusses this global trend and compares SA’s debt levels with the rest of the world
Levels of government debt, both locally and globally, have steadily increased over the past decade, jumping substantially during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The latest data shows that SA is sitting at a 67.40% debt-to-GDP ratio, while the US is at 129%.
Now that interest rates are increasing to combat higher inflation, the cost to cover these debts is also rising. This makes it increasingly difficult to see where governments will get the revenue to pay off these debts and to invest for future growth.
In this podcast, hosted by Mudiwa Gavaza, deputy editor of Business Day and Financial Mail, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, explains why these debt levels are a concern for PSG Wealth and discusses the risks associated with debt.
This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.
ALSO READ:
PODCAST | Reality check: are entrenched investment themes still relevant in 2023?
PODCAST | Financial planning in a world of perma-crisis
PODCAST | Investment highlights for 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.