Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Rising government debt: Should we be worried?

PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, discusses this global trend and compares SA’s debt levels with the rest of the world

15 March 2023 - 08:55
Sponsored
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Levels of government debt, both locally and globally, have steadily increased over the past decade, jumping substantially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The latest data shows that SA is sitting at a 67.40% debt-to-GDP ratio, while the US is at 129%. 

Now that interest rates are increasing to combat higher inflation, the cost to cover these debts is also rising. This makes it increasingly difficult to see where governments will get the revenue to pay off these debts and to invest for future growth.

In this podcast, hosted by Mudiwa Gavaza, deputy editor of Business Day and Financial Mail, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer, Adriaan Pask, explains why these debt levels are a concern for PSG Wealth and discusses the risks associated with debt. 

This article was sponsored by PSG Wealth.

ALSO READ:

PODCAST | Reality check: are entrenched investment themes still relevant in 2023?

SPONSORED | PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask highlights the investment themes that have run out of steam and those that'll gain momentum this year
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | Financial planning in a world of perma-crisis

SPONSORED | Nirdev Desai, PSG Wealth head of sales, discusses investment and financial planning opportunities that exist in a world of crises
Companies
1 month ago

PODCAST | Investment highlights for 2022

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, shares some of the surprising events that affected the investment market this year
Markets
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Taxi industry woes put a spoke in the wheel of ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Old Mutual guns for Capitec with mass-market bank ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Naspers shuts down R1.4bn SA-focused tech fund ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
MTN’s tower sites show how SA is trending towards ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
MTN CEO Ralph Mupita warns SA risks spiralling ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.