PODCAST | Reality check: are entrenched investment themes still relevant in 2023?
PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask highlights the investment themes that have run out of steam and those that'll gain momentum this year
06 February 2023 - 08:30
Last year was truly a reality check for many investors.
Investment themes that remained intact for decades quickly unravelled in 2022, forcing investors and numerous wealth managers to ditch assets traditionally considered “safe havens” such as US bonds and expensive growth shares.
In this podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth, highlights the investment themes that have run out of steam and those that'll gain momentum this year.
