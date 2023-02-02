Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Reality check: are entrenched investment themes still relevant in 2023?

PSG Wealth's Adriaan Pask highlights the investment themes that have run out of steam and those that'll gain momentum this year

06 February 2023 - 08:30
Picture: 123RF/phongphan

Last year was truly a reality check for many investors.

Adriaan Pask, PSG Wealth’s chief investment officer. Picture: SUPPLIED/PSG WEALTH

Investment themes that remained intact for decades quickly unravelled in 2022, forcing investors and numerous wealth managers to ditch assets traditionally considered “safe havens” such as US bonds and expensive growth shares. 

In this podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth, highlights the investment themes that have run out of steam and those that'll gain momentum this year.

