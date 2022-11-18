PODCAST | Investment highlights for 2022

Stubbornly high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes, combined with geopolitical tensions and leadership changes underpinned much of the performance of markets and asset classes this year.

In this podcast, Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer of PSG Wealth, says many of the expectations they had for 2022 started to play out, and explains how this affected investment risks and opportunities.

Inflation and interest rates were the biggest factors driving the markets in 2022, says Pask.

He also shares some surprising events that affected the investment market this year.