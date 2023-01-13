Companies / Financial Services

PODCAST | Financial planning in a world of perma-crisis

Nirdev Desai, PSG Wealth head of sales, discusses investment and financial planning opportunities in a world of crises

16 January 2023 - 09:36
In a rapidly changing environment, should investors be changing their financial plans? PSG Wealth’s Nirdev Desai, shares his views in this podcast. Picture:123RF
Years of quantitative easing by major central banks around the world has led to unintended consequences and unanticipated risk for investors in fixed-income assets. And 2022 was a difficult year for investors who were looking for a safer haven in fixed-income portfolios. 

In this podcast, Nirdev Desai, PSG Wealth head of sales, discusses the effects of a changing environment on cash and cash-like investments, and the role for these types of assets in a rapidly rising inflationary world.

In conversation with Business Day and Financial Mail writer, Mudiwa Gavaza, Desai also discusses how your financial plans can be robust, yet flexible enough to withstand the next crisis, and the one after.

