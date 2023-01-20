Companies / Financial Services

African Bank pays out R100m in dividends

The group paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to shareholders that include the Reserve Bank and the GEPF

20 January 2023 - 11:39 Garth Theunissen

African Bank Holdings, the group that was resurrected out of the ashes of its former parent African Bank Investments Ltd (Abil) after its near collapse in 2014, has paid out its maiden dividend. 

The group, which houses the new African Bank lending unit and also sells credit life insurance and funeral policies, on Friday paid its inaugural gross dividend of 20c per ordinary share to its shareholders. With an issued share capital of 500m ordinary shares on the date of the dividend declaration, the total ordinary shareholder payout amounts to R100m...

