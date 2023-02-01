Companies / Financial Services

FNB unveils community banking plan

Bank is deploying 300 staff in underserved areas such as Springs, Olievenhoutbosch and Daveyton

01 February 2023 - 16:59 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 01 February 2023 - 19:58

FNB is bolstering its offering to underserved communities in a clear sign that retail banking competition is hotting up as weak economic growth makes it harder for lenders to grow revenue from existing customers.

The FirstRand-owned bank is hiring 300 community bankers, to deploy in previously disadvantaged communities in the next few months as it expands its community branch network in places such as Springs, Daveyton, Lenasia South and Olievenhoutbosch...

