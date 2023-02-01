FNB unveils community banking plan

All eyes are on Fed chair Jerome Powell who will give a briefing after a widely expected 25 basis-point rate hike
Something ought to be done to address overwhelming presence of ‘dumped’ goods from China that continue to devastate the local market
Tobacconists say restrictions on advertising and the display of products will pile pressure on small businesses
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
Gold producer says it is set to reach its goals despite load-shedding constraints
Blackouts jeopardise growth by discouraging foreign investment and potentially costing billions of rand in lost exports, industry leaders warn
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Foreign companies holding UK property had until the end of Tuesday to identify their ‘beneficial owners’
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
You could own this SLR McLaren Stirling Moss if you have at least R55m handy
FNB is bolstering its offering to underserved communities in a clear sign that retail banking competition is hotting up as weak economic growth makes it harder for lenders to grow revenue from existing customers.
The FirstRand-owned bank is hiring 300 community bankers, to deploy in previously disadvantaged communities in the next few months as it expands its community branch network in places such as Springs, Daveyton, Lenasia South and Olievenhoutbosch...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FNB unveils community banking plan
Bank is deploying 300 staff in underserved areas such as Springs, Olievenhoutbosch and Daveyton
FNB is bolstering its offering to underserved communities in a clear sign that retail banking competition is hotting up as weak economic growth makes it harder for lenders to grow revenue from existing customers.
The FirstRand-owned bank is hiring 300 community bankers, to deploy in previously disadvantaged communities in the next few months as it expands its community branch network in places such as Springs, Daveyton, Lenasia South and Olievenhoutbosch...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.