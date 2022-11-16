Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
The Financial Services Tribunal (FST) has set aside a R50m fine imposed on Viceroy Research by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and granted the activist short-seller’s application for the penalty to be reconsidered.
The majority ruling, handed down by a three-member panel on November 15, found that while the FSCA has jurisdiction over the conduct of the authors of a Viceroy report that was highly critical of Capitec, it did not have jurisdiction over their person. By extension, that means the regulator did not have jurisdiction to impose a penalty given that the three authors were foreign nationals and not based in SA...
Viceroy’s R50m Capitec fine set aside by tribunal
Financial Services Tribunal’s majority ruling states that the FSCA did not have sufficient jurisdiction to impose a fine on foreigners not resident in SA
