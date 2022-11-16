×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Viceroy’s R50m Capitec fine set aside by tribunal

Financial Services Tribunal’s majority ruling states that the FSCA did not have sufficient jurisdiction to impose a fine on foreigners not resident in SA

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 14:55 Garth Theunissen

The Financial Services Tribunal (FST) has set aside a R50m fine imposed on Viceroy Research by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and granted the activist short-seller’s application for the penalty to be reconsidered.

The majority ruling, handed down by a three-member panel on November 15, found that while the FSCA has jurisdiction over the conduct of the authors of a Viceroy report that was highly critical of Capitec, it did not have jurisdiction over their person. By extension, that means the regulator did not have jurisdiction to impose a penalty given that the three authors were foreign nationals and not based in SA...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.