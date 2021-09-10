Companies

WATCH: Viceroy vows to appeal FSCA fine

Business Day TV spoke to Fraser Perring from Viceroy Research about why the company feels it can challenge the FSCA on its decision

10 September 2021 - 07:56 Business Day TV
Fraser Perring. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHER GOODNEY
Fraser Perring. Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRISTOPHER GOODNEY

Viceroy Research has vowed to appeal the R50m fine from the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) for a report it wrote on Capitec, which the FSCA says is false, misleading and deceptive.

Alishia Seckam spoke to Fraser Perring from Viceroy Research to find out why the company believes it can challenge the FSCA on its decision.

