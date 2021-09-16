THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: How the Viceroy hit squad got hit
When you visit the Viceroy website, you may notice a quote attributed to Lesetja Kganyago: "They are a hit squad."
Viceroy is generally credited with driving the collapse of Steinhoff. History shows us that the cracks were there before Viceroy’s famous report was released on December 5 2017; Steinhoff had lost a quarter of its value in the five weeks prior...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.