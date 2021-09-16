Opinion THE GHOST TRAIN THE FINANCE GHOST: How the Viceroy hit squad got hit

When you visit the Viceroy website, you may notice a quote attributed to Lesetja Kganyago: "They are a hit squad."

Viceroy is generally credited with driving the collapse of Steinhoff. History shows us that the cracks were there before Viceroy’s famous report was released on December 5 2017; Steinhoff had lost a quarter of its value in the five weeks prior...