Viceroy vows to appeal R50m fine for Capitec report
Short-seller accuses authority of being an ‘attack dog’ for bank to protect it from scrutiny
08 September 2021 - 12:21
UPDATED 08 September 2021 - 20:00
Viceroy Research has hit back at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) after the regulatory body slapped it with a R50m administrative penalty for a report on Capitec it says was false, misleading and deceptive.
In an interview with Business Day, one of Viceroy’s founders, Fraser Perring, accused the FSCA of launching a “PR attack campaign” against it in an attempt to protect Capitec from scrutiny by those who have concerns about its business practices. He also alleged that the FSCA has not given Viceroy a chance to defend itself before the fine. The short seller will appeal...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now