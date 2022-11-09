Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Most of the special economic zones have been doomed from inception
Government's policy changes and reforms are inadequate to meet the challenges facing the energy sector, says report
Ipsos poll finds more than seven in 10 South African voters believe the country is moving in the wrong direction
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Coal, iron ore and palladium are down sharply in the quarter to date and could see SA post its first merchandise trade deficit since April 2020
Black people constituted 79% of the economically active population and 17% of top management in 2021
The retreat is seen as a humiliation for Moscow's military leaders
Hamstring injury puts paid to middle-order batter’s participation in three Tests next month
Bagnaia bags his maiden title, making him the first Italian champion since Valentino Rossi
A2X, the alternative exchange currently licensed to allow secondary listings, says it is saving the investment market about R500m a year, thanks to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities.
By allowing transacting brokers to arrive at a more efficient pricing level when buying and selling shares, A2X says it plans to boost the potential savings for the market to R1.5bn as more public companies opt for a secondary listing on its platform...
There’s more we can do, says A2X after saving investors R500m
The alternative exchange says the savings are due to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities
