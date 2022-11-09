×

Companies / Financial Services

There’s more we can do, says A2X after saving investors R500m

The alternative exchange says the savings are due to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities

09 November 2022 - 11:47 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 09 November 2022 - 23:03

A2X, the alternative exchange currently licensed to allow secondary listings, says it is saving the investment market about R500m a year, thanks to lower trading fees and its ability to narrow the bid-offer spreads of the prices of listed securities.

By allowing transacting brokers to arrive at a more efficient pricing level when buying and selling shares, A2X says it plans to boost the potential savings for the market to R1.5bn as more public companies opt for a secondary listing on its platform...

