Rain is hoping to entice competition authorities with its proposition that a third, strong mobile network operator is a better proposition than a duopoly
Private and public sectors must prioritise decades-old environmental, social and governance issues.
Nozizwe Zulu is an actress, puppeteer and voice-over artist.
The JSE is likely to remain SA’s dominant equity and debt market in terms of size and liquidity for the foreseeable future even as the country’s newest exchanges are making steady progress in attracting new listings in their bid to create viable alternatives to Africa’s largest bourse.
Since 2016, at least three major new stock exchanges have come to market, including the Cape Town Stock Exchange, previously called 4AX, secondary listings specialist A2X and ZAR X...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA’s smaller bourses nipping at JSE’s heels
In its results for the year ended December 31, the JSE reported 25 delistings, up from 20 the previous year. There were eight listings in 2021 from four the previous year
The JSE is likely to remain SA’s dominant equity and debt market in terms of size and liquidity for the foreseeable future even as the country’s newest exchanges are making steady progress in attracting new listings in their bid to create viable alternatives to Africa’s largest bourse.
Since 2016, at least three major new stock exchanges have come to market, including the Cape Town Stock Exchange, previously called 4AX, secondary listings specialist A2X and ZAR X...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.